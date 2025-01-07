USPS is reminding customers of the importance of keeping walkways, sidewalks, and areas around mailboxes clear from snow and ice so letter carriers can provide safe and timely mail delivery.

Snow and patches of ice in front of mailboxes can make it difficult for letter carriers to safely deliver the mail. Residents maintaining a clear path to the mailbox — including steps, porches, walkways, and street approach — will help letter carriers maintain consistent delivery service. Customers receiving curbside delivery should also ensure clear access to their mailboxes for letter carriers who deliver from the street.

Postal employees make every reasonable effort to deliver mail in many difficult weather conditions. With your help, we can keep our letter carriers, your neighbors, and your property safe. Thank you for protecting our letter carriers as we continue to bring packages and correspondence to your door each day.