Jerry Thomas Libbert, 83, of Santa Claus, passed away Monday, January 6, 2025 at his home with his family.

He was born September 13, 1941, in Newburgh, Indiana to Elmer J. and Lorene (Wilsbacher) Libbert. He attended Dale High School. Jerry was a proud member of the United Mine Workers. He later worked with the Christmas Lake Village Property Association post-retirement. He married Nancy (Altmeyer) Libbert on December 28, 1963. They just celebrated their 61st anniversary.

Jerry was a member of the Santa Claus Christian Church. He loved working outdoors and driving through car lots in search of his next new vehicle.

He was preceded in death by four siblings, Harold, Lloyd, Norman Libbert, and Judy Sherman. He was also preceded in death by 1 grandson, Noah Loper.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Nancy Libbert; two children, Mark (Sherri) Libbert and Jennifer (Steve) Bartlett; one brother, Bob Libbert; three grandchildren, Jayde (Ben) George, Maddie Loper, and Hadlee Libbert; and his first great-grandchild to be born in April, Kayce Thomas George.

Visitation will be held at Santa Claus Christian Church on Thursday, January 9, 2025 from 9-11 AM C.S.T, with service directly following at 11:00 AM. Pastor Joseph Seger will be officiating.

Rainey Funeral Home, in Dale, has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made directly to the family, or Santa Claus Christian Church. Condolences may be shared online at www.raineyfuneralhome.com.