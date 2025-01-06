State Senator Daryl Schmitt (R-Jasper), is reminding Hoosiers that State resources are available to those in need following a major winter storm impacting southwest Indiana.

Anyone needing assistance to find warming shelters or other resources is encouraged to contact Indiana 211 by dialing 2-1-1 or 866-211-9966, or by visiting in.211communityos.org.

With temperatures expected to be bitterly cold in the days ahead, IDHS encourages Hoosiers to be prepared for the extremely cold weather. Extreme cold safety tips can be found at in.gov/dhs/get-prepared/nature-safety/extreme-cold/.

Traffic information along state-maintained highways can be found at in.gov/indot/travel-conditions/travel-information/. Your county’s travel status can be found at in.gov/indot/travel-conditions/travel-information/.

Schmitt encourages residents of Senate District 48 to contact him with any questions or comments they may have. Schmitt can be reached by filling out a “Contact Me” form online at IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Schmitt or by phone at 800-382-9467.