Actors Community Theatre is excited to announce auditions for its upcoming dinner theatre production of Neil Simon’s “Rumors”. Performances will be held on April 3rd-5th, 2025, at the Jasper Arts Center.

At a large, tastefully-appointed Sneden’s Landing townhouse, the Deputy Mayor of New York has just shot himself. Though it’s only a flesh wound, Charlie Brock’s self-inflicted injury sets off a series of events causing four couples to experience a severe attack of farce.

As their tenth wedding anniversary party commences, Charlie lies bleeding in another room, and his wife Myra is nowhere in sight. The first guests, lawyer Ken Gorman and his wife Chris, scramble to get “the story” straight before the other guests arrive. As the confusions and miscommunications mount, the evening spins off into classic farcical hilarity.

Auditions for “Rumors” will be held at the Jasper Arts Center, located at 951 College Avenue in Jasper, Indiana on January 22nd and 23rd, 2025, from 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM Eastern. Those who plan to audition should arrive at the start of auditions and stay for the entire duration. Those ages 18 and up are invited to audition.

Those auditioning will be asked to do a cold reading from the script and will be asked to read for multiple characters and multiple scenes. Auditionees should also bring a list of schedule conflicts through April 6th, 2025. Please arrive by 6:30 PM and enter through the Jasper Arts Center main Lobby.

Additional questions may be directed to info@actorscommunitytheatre.com. Or visit actorscommunitytheatre.com/rumors for more information.