LaVerne E. Hanebutt, age 93, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 9:07 a.m., on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born November 15, 1931, in Haysville, Indiana, to Leo and Mattie (Weisheit) Sendelweck; and married Chester Otto Hanebutt on September 5, 1950, at Salem United Church of Christ in Huntingburg. LaVerne was a homemaker and restaurant worker. She was a member of the Northside Christian Church in Huntingburg; and enjoyed playing cards and visiting with friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Otto Hanebutt, who passed away November 29, 2022; her mother and father; two brothers, Frederick Sendelweck and Tom Sendelweck; and brother-in-law, Paul Schitter.

LaVerne is survived by three sons and three daughters-in-law, Don (Karen) Hanebutt of Boonville, Ind., Mike (Elaine) Hanebutt of Huntingburg, Ind. and Rick (Karen) Hanebutt of Matthews, NC; one sister, Alma Schitter of Ireland, Ind.; by (7) grandchildren and (7) great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for LaVerne Hanebutt will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Friday, January 3, 2025, at the Northside Christian Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. Pastor Jason Rea will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Northside Christian Church from 4:00-7:00 p.m., on Thursday, January 2nd; and also from 12:00 noon-2:00 p.m., on Friday. All visitation will be held at the Church. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Northside Christian Church or Feed the Children. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com