Authorities have confirmed that a house fire reported Tuesday morning in Francisco was deliberately set. One of the homeowners, 53-year-old Michael Kegg, has been located and has been arrested for Murder.

The fire, which broke out shortly before 6:30 a.m., occurred at a residence on East State Road 64, east of Francisco. Emergency responders discovered two victims at the scene—one found by law enforcement and the other by fire crews.

The deceased at this time are in the possession of the Gibson County Coroner’s Office. Their names will not be released until an autopsy is scheduled with a Pathologist.



Fire Departments on scene: Francisco Fire Department, Oakland City Fire, Patoka Township Fire, and Barton Township Fire.



Law Enforcement involved in the investigation were: Oakland City Police Department, Indiana State Police, Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, Deaconess Gibson Police, and the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office.



All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.