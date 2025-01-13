Honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. by volunteering at an Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) property on Jan. 20, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

On MLK Day, some DNR properties will have self-directed service opportunities such as litter pickup along trails. Check calendar.dnr.IN.gov for lists of activities that day and for other volunteer events throughout the year.

Volunteer work needed year-round include maintaining trails, helping in nature centers, and sharing photography or art. Projects can also be tailored to volunteers’ skills. Contact your nearest DNR property to learn how you can help.

“Volunteering gives you a great sense of accomplishment,” said Jody Heaston, volunteer coordinator for Indiana State Parks. “You are helping manage and conserve our natural and cultural resources for future generations to enjoy.”

For more information on volunteering see on.IN.gov/dnrvolunteer or email DNRvolunteer@dnr.IN.gov.