The Warrick Humane Society, located at 5722 Vann Road, Newburgh, Indiana, is inviting young animal enthusiasts to participate in its Junior Volunteer Program. This initiative offers teenagers aged 13 to 15 an opportunity to gain hands-on experience in animal care and rescue operations.

The program is scheduled to run on Sundays from January 19th through March 9th, between 12 PM and 2 PM. A registration fee of $35 is required, which includes a Junior Volunteer T-shirt.

Interested individuals are encouraged to register promptly by emailing volunteerwarrick@gmail.com, as spots are limited. This program provides a valuable chance for young people to contribute to the welfare of animals in need.

