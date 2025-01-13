The Washington Fire Department has extended heartfelt thanks to the many individuals, businesses, and agencies who played a critical role in battling last week’s fire in the 100 block of Main Street. The blaze caused significant damage to the historic Antique Bar and a neighboring structure, requiring an extensive response from local and regional crews.

Firefighters worked through the night, arriving at the scene around 3:30 p.m. and remaining until 6 a.m. the next morning. Washington Township Fire Department, Vincennes Township, and Vincennes City Fire Departments provided aerial platforms, manpower, and equipment, while Veale and Montgomery Fire Departments ensured coverage for other emergencies in the area.

Support from the community proved invaluable. Businesses like Washington Chrysler and the White Steamer opened their doors to provide spaces for rest and hot beverages. Local excavation teams assisted in preventing further spread of the fire, while city crews handled water pressure, road safety, and electrical shutdowns. Washington Police Department managed traffic, drone operations, and scene safety, ensuring the area remained secure.

Although no injuries were reported, several families were displaced, and the Antique Bar sustained significant damage. The building’s future remains uncertain, pending inspections and insurance evaluations.

The fire department praised the collaborative effort, expressing gratitude for the unwavering support from both local organizations and neighboring departments. “This was a huge effort from our community,” they stated, emphasizing how vital each contribution was to the operation.

For a full list of acknowledgments and more details, visit the Washington Firefighters Local 495 Facebook page.