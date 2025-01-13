George Allen Jochum, age 78, of Ferdinand, passed away Friday, January 10, 2025, at his home.

He was born June 27, 1946, in Huntingburg to Otto and Emma (Brinkman) Jochum. George was an 1964 graduate of Huntingburg High School and joined the Army serving our country in Vietnam. During this time, local citizens had been asked to write letters to soldiers. A young lady, named Mary Sherman, started corresponding with him. When he returned back home, George and Mary married at St. Henry Catholic Church on August 23, 1969. George was a lifelong farmer and also worked at Holland Dairy/Prairie Farms as a dockman. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, VFW Post #2366 and Teamsters Local #215. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Sr. Mary Emma Jochum, Bernice Stalbaum, infant Mary Ann Jochum; brothers, David and James Jochum.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jochum of Ferdinand; one son, Nathan (Ashley Kiefer) Jochum of Owensboro; sisters, Joann Spilly of Louisville, Darlene Jerger of Jasper, Emma Jean (Ronnie) Haynes of Louiville; Lucy Estabrook of Jasper, Julie (Ken) Balbach of Evansville, Kathy Jochum of Arizona; brother, Otto Jr. (Diana) Jochum of Ferdiand; nieces and nephews.

Visitation for George Jochum will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. and also one hour prior to the funeral service on Thursday. A parish rosary being held at 2:40 p.m.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Thursday, January 16th at 10:00 a.m. with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. V.F.W. Post #2366 Memorial Detail will conduct military graveside rites. Fr. Homero Rodriguez will officiate the funeral mass.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or the Sisters of St. Benedict. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com