Larry E. Lynch, 75, of Eckerty, Indiana passed away at his home with his wife and family at his side on Friday, January 10, 2025.

He was born on August 19, 1949, in Crawford County, Indiana to Victor E. and Velma Jean (Kellams) Lynch.

He graduated high school from Perry Central High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1969 to 1971 and was a Vietnam Veteran. Larry worked at Styline and retired after 17 years in 2017.

He was a devoted Husband, Father, and Brother. Larry loved to spend time with his family. He enjoyed singing and playing his guitar.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Velma Lynch, his brother, Kevin Lynch, two sisters, Julie (Wade) Smith and Barbara (Larry) Hubert.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Mae Lynch, children, Kim (Terry) Foster, Marcie Lynch, Tom (Angie) Jones, Sherry Lynn (Tim) Jones, two sisters, Joyce (Stan) Jacobs, and Vicky (Matt) Powell, and countless nieces, nephews, cousins and all the grandchildren, and great grandchildren, his wife’s children, Nichol (Jason) Durr, Chris (Amanda) Smith, Jody (Stephanie) Smith, Kristiann (Billy) Thomas. Larry was loved and cherished by all of us and will be deeply missed.

A funeral service will be held Thursday January 16, 2024, at 1:00 P.M EST at Denbo Funeral Home in English, Indiana with Bro. Albert Madden to officiate. Burial will follow in Doolittle Mills Cemetery in Eckerty, Indiana.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday January 15, 2024, from 4:00 until 8:00 P.M EST at Denbo Funeral Home in English, Indiana and again on Thursday January 16, 2025, from 11:00 A.M until the time of service at 2:00 P.M.

Online condolences can be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

