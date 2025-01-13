Kenneth J. Seng, age 73, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 3:55 a.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at Brookside Village in Jasper, after a brief battle with cancer.

Ken was born in Jasper, Indiana, on November 17, 1951, to Sylvester and Eleanor (Mehringer) Seng. He married his wife of 50 years, Cynthia “Cindy” Seng on August 11, 1973, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. She preceded him in death on January 5, 2024.

He was a 1969 graduate of Jasper High School. He then earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Indiana State University in Accounting.

He was co-founder, along with his brother Allen, of Seng and Seng CPAs, where he had been a CPA up until his retirement in 2015.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, the Indiana State Alumni Association, and the Jasper K of C.

Ken enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching sports, feeding his deer, and spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving is one daughter, Abby (Matt) Mundy, Jasper, IN, two grandchildren, Logan and Lauren Mundy, two brothers, Lou (Linda) Seng, Jasper, IN, and Al (Jane) Seng, Jasper, IN, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death besides his wife is one brother, John Seng.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Kenneth Seng will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) Friday, January 17, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. Mass time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center, or to a favorite charity.

