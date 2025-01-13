Crisis Connection and Rotary Club of Dubois County are teaming up to bring nationally recognized child safety speaker Officer Gomez to Dubois County on Monday, January 27th, 2025.

With a lot going on in the world of social media and the internet, parents often can’t keep up. Officer Gomez, a nationally recognized speaker and working SRO from Idaho, works to share information parents need to know to protect their kids and teens.

During his visit, he will offer four presentations. His first presentations of the day will be to students at Jasper High School and Forest Park Junior-Senior High School. Later in the evening, he will offer two adult presentations with one in English and one in Spanish at the Vincennes University Jasper’s Center for Technology, Innovation, and Manufacturing. He will present in Spanish from 5 PM to 6 PM, with the English presentation following at 6:30 PM.

Officer Gomez will cover in his presentations:

Social media dangers

Sextortion

Scams

A few of the worst social media apps and what they do

Best-known practices for smart devices in your home

He offers unique and realistic information formulated from working directly with kids from many social and economic backgrounds.

To learn more about Officer Gomez, visit his Facebook page at facebook.com/deputygomez.