The Ireland, IN Knights of Columbus Council 5581 from St. Mary’s parish will be holding their Annual Free K of C Free-throw Shooting Contest on Sunday, January 19th, 2025.

Since 1972, the Knights of Columbus Nationwide have been holding an Annual Free-throw competition for boys and girls in their local areas to get people active and involved in their community.

The free event will be held this year on Sunday, January 19th, 2025, at the school gym, at The Ireland Elementary School in Ireland. The doors for the event open at noon for registration and shooting free throws will start at 1 PM. Balls will be provided for those participating.

Each participant in age groups for Girls and Boys ages 9-14 will shoot 10 free throws. Winners in each category for Girls and Boys will be awarded that day and can participate in the District Shoot on February 9th, 2025 at Cabby O’Neil Gym in Jasper. Winners from that competition can go on to participate in a Regional Competition on March 9th, 2025, at Cabby O’Neil gym in Jasper as well. The final State competition will be held in Indianapolis with a date, time, and place TBA.

This whole competition is free and open to the public for all children ages 9-14. Children can only participate in competition for a K of C council. Children or families do not have to be associated with any Parish or council and all Children are encouraged to participate.