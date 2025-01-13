On the morning of Monday, January 13th, 2025, Mike Braun was sworn into office as Indiana’s 52nd Governor.

During his inauguration speech, Governor Braun spoke on Indiana’s history and what he hoped to see moving forward. Focused near the end of this address on the future of the state, he stated “Now is the time to empower the next generation of hard-working Hoosiers and once again pursue freedom and opportunity without fear.”

When concluding his remarks he said he is “committed to be a Governor of not just words, but action, as we create a prosperous future for all Hoosiers.”

Indiana Governor Mike Braun is set to deliver his first State of the State Address on Wednesday, January 29th, 2025.

Individuals wishing to contact the Governor about questions or concerns can by phone at 317-232-4567, by mail at, Office of the Governor, Statehouse, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204-2797, or visit in.gov/gov/ask-mike/ to find an email contact form.

To read the full remarks given by Governor Mike Braun at his gubernatorial inauguration, visit: https://events.in.gov/event/governor-braun-inauguration-speech?utm_campaign=widget&utm_medium=widget&utm_source=State+of+Indiana.