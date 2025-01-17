On Monday, January 27, both Jasper McDonald’s locations will host a fundraiser in partnership with Jasper Wildcats Basketball to raise money for the Eyler Family.

A portion of all sales in the restaurant, in the drive-thru, and on the McDonald’s app between the hours of 5-7:00 p.m. on the 27th will be donated to support the Eyler Family as they navigate the sudden loss of their beloved husband and father, Matt.

This fundraiser is presented by the freshman through varsity Jasper Wildcats basketball players at both Jasper McDonald’s locations: 450 S Highway 231 S and 4130 N Newton Street.