A second person has been charged after investigators believe he participated in assisting the suspect wanted in the shooting of an Orange County Deputy Sheriff on January 3rd, 2025.

On January 3rd, just before 1:00 AM, Orange County Deputy Sheriff Zac Andry stopped to check on a disabled vehicle in the roadway at US Highway 150 and State Road 56. During the interaction with the driver, Austin Schepers, Schepers shot Deputy Andry multiple times and fled the scene. Hours later, Schepers fled to a residence in the 1800 block of Market Street in New Albany.

Through their investigation, State Police Detectives Clay Boley and Steven Peyton believe 37-year-old James Adams of Commiskey had arrived at the apartment on Market Street on January 3rd at the request of Schepers. Investigators believe that Adams was of full knowledge of the situation that Schepers was in, and that he was instrumental in helping Schepers get to Craig Street in Louisville. Craig Street is one block west of Wheeler Avenue, where Schepers was ultimately found on January 4th.

Adams was already incarcerated in the Scott County Jail on unrelated charges. The warrant for his arrest through Floyd County was served on Adams at the Scott County Jail.

The Indiana State Police insists that those responsible for assisting criminals within their efforts to elude capture by law enforcement will be investigated and charged for their actions.

Arrested and Charges:



James Adams, 37, Commiskey, Indiana