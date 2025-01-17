In a tradition of deep reverence and respect, Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) proudly coordinates a Nurse Honor Guard to pay tribute to area nurses who have passed away. This solemn service, led by a team of volunteer nurses, honors the life and legacy of nurses through a meaningful ceremony filled with tradition and heartfelt appreciation.

Sharon Mead, RN, OCN, ONN-CG, DCH’s Oncology Nurse Navigator, serves as the coordinator of the Nurse Honor Guard. Funeral homes notify DCH when a nurse has passed, with family consent determining the Honor Guard’s participation. Services can be held wherever the funeral or celebration of life takes place, including funeral homes, churches, or other locations requested by the family.

“Being a nurse is an honor in itself,” Mead said. “Through the Nurse Honor Guard, we have the privilege of recognizing that lifelong commitment to care. We are often deeply moved by the gratitude expressed by families. One family told us our service was the best part of the whole day, making them feel their loved one was honored so well that they wanted to make a donation. While we let them know donations aren’t necessary, we gratefully accept any support to sustain this meaningful program.”

The ceremony includes time-honored traditions such as reading the Florence Nightingale Pledge, presenting a white rose symbolizing the nurse’s dedication, and reciting “A Nurse’s Prayer.” In a poignant moment, the Honor Guard performs a symbolic roll call, formally relieving the deceased nurse of their “earthly duties.” The family receives a Florence Nightingale lamp, a lasting symbol of the nurse’s legacy and service.

DCH held its first Nurse Honor Guard service in 2014, joining a movement that began in Indiana in 2008. Since then, close to 300 services have been performed statewide, honoring nurses regardless of where they worked.

The DCH Nurse Honor Guard is made possible through the compassionate dedication of working and retired nurses who volunteer their time. Wearing traditional nursing caps, the volunteers reflect the history and dignity of the nursing profession. Additionally, the support and cooperation from funeral homes in Daviess County and nearby communities have been vital to the program’s success.

“We are incredibly grateful to our area funeral homes,” Mead said. “Their partnership allows us to ensure every area family that wishes to honor their loved one in this special way can do so.”

While there is no charge to have the Nurse Honor Guard services performed, the program does incur expenses, which are covered by the volunteers and through donations. Anyone wishing to contribute can send donations to Daviess Community Hospital, c/o Nurse Honor Guard, PO Box 760, Washington, IN 47501.

“I am especially proud to be a nurse,” Mead said. “When we perform a service, we are blessed back with so much more than what we give. And, I am incredibly grateful that every family that wishes to honor their loved one in this special way can do so without any additional expense.”

DCH’s Nurse Honor Guard is a testament to the enduring spirit of nursing — a profession defined by compassion, dedication, and selflessness. It is a final act of gratitude, offered with love and respect by nurses for nurses.

For more information about the DCH Nurse Honor Guard, contact Sharon Mead at Daviess Community Hospital at (812) 254-2760, ext. 1426.