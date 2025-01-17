Eugene J. “Butch” Bonifer, age 78, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 8:19 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Butch was born in Jasper, Indiana, on December 1, 1946, to Hubert and Louise (Wehr) Bonifer. He married Betty Mehringer on July 20, 1967, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He was a 1964 graduate of Dubois High School.

He had worked for 51 years at Wabash Valley Produce. He also worked for Century 21 Realty and after retirement was a substitute teacher.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, Northeast Dubois Athletic Booster Club, the Dubois Jaycees, and the Dubois Ruritan Club, served as the Harbison Township Trustee for four years and on the Northeast Dubois School Board for 13 years. He also coached boys and girls youth basketball for 31 years.

Butch was a Volkswagen Beetle connoisseur, loved Bluegrass music and folk festivals, loved watching his grandchildren play sports and was an avid fan of Northeast Dubois athletics.

Surviving is his wife of 57 years, Betty Bonifer, Jasper, IN, two daughters, Tara (Dennis) Rasche, Dubois, IN, Tandra (Brandan) Brosmer, Celestine, IN, six grandchildren, Alexa Rasche, Madison (Kade) Mundy, Tyla Rasche, Jaden Brosmer, Jackson (Emily) Brosmer and Kenna Brosmer, one great grandson, Colt Mundy, three sisters, Shirley (Gerald) Terwiske, Dubois, IN, Ruth (Bill) Hauser, St. Anthony, IN, Diane (Gary) Bair, Dubois, IN, two brothers, Ronnie Bonifer, Jasper, IN, and Ralph (Alice) Bonifer, Chicago, IL, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death is an infant daughter, Tonya Bonifer, one brother, Kenny Bonifer, and one sister Doris Schnell.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Eugene J. “Butch” Bonifer will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in St. Raphael’s Cemetery in Dubois, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Butch Bonifer Scholarship Fund.

