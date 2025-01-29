The Jasper Park and Recreation Department has announced starting again this spring they are offering field trips and group tours free of charge to four locations within walking distance of the Riverwalk, shelter houses, and Lion’s Park. Educational experiences will be available with hands-on learning.

The options available include:

Climbing aboard the Spirit of Jasper Train and touring the depot.

Touring the Jasper City Mill for a working demonstration of the grain mill.

Stepping back in time in one of the first three schoolhouses in Dubois County where you can make your own walnut ink bookmark and learn about early education.

Seeing demonstrations of early farming and woodworking at the Schaeffer Barn, and practicing farm chores such as making feed for chickens.

Other opportunities are also available at The Parklands.

Tours of these facilities are offered to charter bus groups, classrooms, homeschools, and other organized groups, Monday through Friday, from 8 AM to 4 PM. For the current Group Program Guide or to schedule a date, contact Dana at 812-482-5959 or dreckelhoff@jasperindiana.gov.