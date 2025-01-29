The Jasper Chamber of Commerce is set to host a Lunch & Learn Seminar about Business Planning on Wednesday, February 19th, 2025.

This event taking place from 11:30 AM to 1 PM will feature Certified Business and Executive Coach Brent Rasche as the guest speaker; covering topics different topics such as clarifying your starting point, determining your true goals, making plans, and managing your time.

The cost to attend is $15 per person including a light lunch provided, and RSVP is required. To RSVP contact Nancy Eckerle by email at chamber@jasperin.org, or by phone at 812-482-6866.

If you have any questions contact Brent Rasche by email at BRasche@focalpointcoaching.com, or by phone at 812-403-3198.