The unemployment rate of the State of Indiana in December 2024 was recorded to be 4.5%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. By comparison, the national unemployment rate reported for December was 4.1%.

In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate is 63.5% compared to the national rate of 62.5%. This rate is the percentage of Hoosiers 16 and older who are either working or actively looking for work. Those not in the labor force include, primarily, students, retirees, and other non-working populations, such as individuals unable to work due to a disability or illness, or adults responsible for their family’s childcare needs. Indiana’s total labor force stands at 3,451,468 and is at its highest on record.

December 2024 total private employment is 2,872,600 an increase of 2,100 from the previous month and 608,300 above the April 2020 Trough.

Industries that experienced job increases this month included:

Private Education & Health Services (+2,500)

Professional & Business Services (+1,300)

Financial Activities (+900)

As of December 27, 2024, there were 84,578 open job postings throughout the state. As of the week ending on December 28, 2024, Indiana had 24,631 continued unemployment insurance claims filed.

To find resources made for individuals looking for work, training, or career information, visit in.gov/dwd/job-seekers.