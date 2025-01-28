The Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust (IBCAT) has awarded the Memorial Hospital Foundation a grant of $18,839.41 to provide screening and diagnostic services for low-income Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center patients who reside in the counties MHHCC serves.

“We truly believe that the cost of a mammogram should not be a deterrent for our patients to receive proper screenings and high-quality care,” said Deidra Church, Memorial Hospital Foundation Director. “We are very grateful that these funds have been granted to us through the Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust so our hospital can further our reach to help those who need it.”

These grant funds will provide breast cancer screenings and diagnostic services for women and men whose household income is at or below 300 percent of the federal poverty level and who lack sufficient insurance coverage. The Women’s Center at MHHCC, a trusted and experienced institution, will be handling the enrollment and screenings for this program. Patients are encouraged to work directly with their primary care or specialty provider to apply for assistance. The grant funds are available now through December 31, 2025, or until they are depleted.

“Our Women’s Center team is excited for this opportunity to engage with and reach even more patients in the counties we serve,” said Andi Oeding, Deaconess Systems and MHHCC Director of Radiology. “This grant could help save someone’s life.”

About IBCAT

Since the Breast Cancer Awareness special group recognition (SGR) license plate was first made available in 2002, the Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust (IBCAT) has distributed $7 million through competitively awarded grants to organizations throughout Indiana for innovative projects for breast cancer screening, diagnostic, and support services not otherwise available to medically underserved populations in Indiana. In addition, over $140,000 has been awarded in scholarships to high school seniors who have lost a parent to breast cancer or have a parent currently battling the disease.

The mission of the Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust, Inc. is to increase awareness and improve access to breast cancer screening, diagnosis, and support services throughout Indiana. Indiana residents may purchase an Indiana breast cancer awareness special group recognition license plate by visiting any Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles branch, online at IN.gov/BMV, or on a BMV Connect kiosk for an annual $40 fee, $25 of which is a direct tax-deductible donation (to the extent of the law). The plate may be purchased for display on passenger motor vehicles, motorcycles, trucks with a declared gross weight of not more than 11,000 pounds, and recreational vehicles.

The Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness SGR license plate was the brain-child of the late Nancy Jaynes, a Plymouth (IN) High School family and consumer sciences teacher. Nancy lost her battle with breast cancer in March of 2008. Her vision was that the license plate would be a traveling billboard and a reminder that the importance of early detection of breast cancer is alive and making a difference to thousands of Hoosiers.

For more information or to make a direct donation to the Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust, please visit our website at www.BreastCancerPlate.org.