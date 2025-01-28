DC Multisport is inviting the community to shake off the winter blues and embrace the great outdoors during the annual Cabin Fever Hike at Ferdinand State Forest. The event takes place on Sunday, February 16, 2025, and welcomes hikers of all experience levels for an afternoon of fresh air, scenic views, and camaraderie.

The hike begins at 1 p.m. Eastern at the upper campground of Ferdinand State Forest. Participation is free, though attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for donation to the Community Food Bank. Registration is simple — just show up and sign a waiver before joining the hike.

Guided hikes will be available, offering two options: a short, family-friendly trek or a longer, approximately four-mile hike. DC Multisport volunteers will lead both groups through the forest’s scenic trails. Participants can warm up with refreshments available at the start and finish of the hikes while connecting with fellow outdoor enthusiasts and learning more about DC Multisport’s health and fitness initiatives.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to dress in weather-appropriate layers, wear comfortable hiking shoes or boots, and bring a reusable water bottle along with their sense of adventure.

For more information about DC Multisport and the Cabin Fever Hike, visit www.dcmultisport.com or find them on Facebook.