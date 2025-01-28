Jasper furniture manufacturer Versteel has recently announced the debut of the Nerita chair, manufactured here in Indiana. Nerita is a high-end, durable chair for conference areas as well as a wide variety of other spaces combining Versteel’s metalworking expertise with the visionary talents of Italian designer Francesco Favaretto.

This partnership builds on the successful collaboration between Versteel and Favaretto, who previously worked together to introduce the Aerie table, a large-scale table with distinct, aerodynamic-inspired metal bases. Together, Versteel and Favaretto are redefining modern furniture design, creating products that reflect both timeless beauty and cutting-edge functionality.

The Nerita chair draws its name and inspiration from a type of seashell, renowned for its organic curves and impeccable strength. Favaretto leveraged these natural forms to craft a chair that combines visual intrigue with functional elegance. The design features an ergonomic shell that cradles the user, while the incorporation of the Golden Ratio, a principle of natural balance and proportion, creates a harmonious aesthetic.

Known for its precision metalworking, Versteel manufactures Nerita’s steel frames at its Indiana-based facilities using American-sourced recycled steel. Versteel takes pride in the talent of its employees, where they form, weld, powder coat, and plate its metal components.

Additionally, both the poly shells and steel bases of Nerita are up to 100% recyclable after a long life of high-traffic use to continue Versteel’s commitment to creating environmentally responsible products.

Designed for versatility, Nerita offers a variety of customization options. Its single-piece poly shell is available in arm or armless and has five neutral color choices. An upholstered seat pad can be added for additional comfort and style. Four distinct base styles also allow versatile options to suit a variety of purposes.

Versteel offers dozens of powder coat colors for Nerita bases, ranging from understated neutrals to bold accents. The swivel bases are also available in Polished Aluminum, and the steel 4-leg and sled bases can be plated in Chrome or Nickel.

To learn more about Nerita chairs and their different customization options, visit versteel.com.