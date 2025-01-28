The Celebration Singers, a non-profit, all-volunteer community choir with singers from Dubois, Pike, and Spencer Counties, was recently given the honor to be invited to sing at the January 13th Inauguration of Governor Mike Braun at the Hilbert Circle Theatre in Indianapolis. First Lady Mrs. Braun personally extended the invitation for the choir to participate in the inauguration ceremonies.

Thirty-six of the approximate sixty active members were able to make the trip to Indianapolis to perform three songs near the end of the inauguration ceremony, including “My Country ‘Tis of Thee”, “Prayer For Our Time”, and a jazzy version of “Back Home Again In Indiana”, which elicited spontaneous audience participation and a standing ovation at the end.

The new Governor and First Lady greeted and thanked each choir member individually following the performance and posed for pictures with the choir.

Governor and Mrs. Braun are both natives of Jasper and 1972 graduates of Jasper High School, as is Gary Moeller, Director of the Celebration Singers.

This was not the choir’s first trip to Indianapolis for gubernatorial inauguration festivities, where in 2013 the Celebration Singers performed at the Inaugural Praise and Worship Service for Governor Mike Pence and Lieutenant Governor Sue Elspermann, a native of Ferdinand.