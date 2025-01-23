The ATHENA Leadership Award is a prestigious honor presented annually by the Rotary Club of Dubois County. It celebrates the achievements of outstanding women leaders in our community. On January 22, 2025, the Rotary Club of Dubois County proudly unveiled Jodi Routson’s display in the ATHENA exhibit at the Dubois County Museum. Jodi was named the 2024 recipient of the ATHENA Leadership Award on September 18 at the Club’s 12th annual ATHENA Leadership Awards Banquet.

The ATHENA exhibit at the Dubois County Museum is a testament to the outstanding female leaders of our community. Jodi Routson’s display now joins those of all previous recipients, each of whom has made significant contributions to our community. Past recipients include Jane Chappell (2012), Brenda Stallings (2013), Kathy Tretter (2014), Nancy Eckerle (2015), Connie Nass (2016), Tonya Heim (2017), Kim Messmer (2018), Dr. Tracy Lorey (2019), Kelly Clauss (2021), Rossina Sandoval Monsavais (2022), and Sister Rose Mary Rexing (2023). New to the display is also a complete listing of all ATHENA finalists.

ATHENA International is a nonprofit organization that seeks to support, develop, and honor women leaders. The program inspires women to reach their full potential and strives to create balance in leadership worldwide. The program identifies eight distinct attributes that are reflective of women’s contributions to leadership: Authentic Self, Relationships, Giving Back, Collaboration, Courageous Acts, Learning, Fierce Advocacy, and Celebration & Joy. These personal traits, combined with the strongest aspects of traditional leadership—taking risks, assertiveness, and hard work—prepare women to be successful leaders in the 21st century.

Jodi Routson’s leadership has made a significant impact on our community. Her career has been dedicated to improving the health of others and designing services that address some of the greatest needs facing our community. Her excellent leadership skills have been instrumental in these endeavors.

Jodi has invested in her education, including earning a Master of Social Work degree and becoming a licensed social worker. She also received leadership training from the Indiana Hospital Association Management Institute as she moved into leadership roles. She later attained her Master of Business Administration to help expand her leadership skills.

Jodi was the first psychiatric social worker hired by Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, caring for patients in the ER as well as the inpatient behavioral health unit. She turned that solo role into an eight-person Crisis Intervention Team that provides 24/7 coverage. In her Director of Behavioral Health and Social Work role, she leads the inpatient Behavioral Health Unit, social work services, and the outpatient-based Memorial Counseling Center. Jodi has helped develop and currently leads the social work services provided to the Memorial Family Practice Residency program, which cares for patients and supports resident physicians.

Jodi’s commitment to her community is truly inspiring. As the chair of the Mental Health Committee of the Dubois County Public Health Partnership, she has worked tirelessly to improve mental health services. Her volunteer roles at Redemption Christian Church and her coaching and mentoring of the Northeast Dubois Youth Softball team demonstrate her selflessness and dedication. Jodi’s efforts to make Mental Health First Aid and Youth Mental Health First Aid training available have had a profound impact. Her calming daily mental health tips during the pandemic brought a sense of reassurance when it was most needed.

“Jodi is very deserving of the ATHENA recognition, and we are excited to add her name to our official display at the Dubois County Museum,” said Manda Combs, ATHENA Award Banquet Chair. “We hope community members will take time to visit the museum and pay tribute to these amazing women.”

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2025 ATHENA Award. If there is a woman who lives and/or works in Dubois County you would like to honor, the Rotary Club of Dubois County encourages you to start your nomination today. We believe there are many more women in our community who, like Jodi, are making a significant impact. Visit www.duboiscountyrotary.com to download the application due June 10, 2025. Your nomination could be the next one we celebrate at our annual ATHENA Leadership Awards Banquet.

The banquet will be held on September 17, 2025, at the Huntingburg Event Center. This prestigious event will feature a keynote speech from Lilly King, a Two-Time Olympian, and will be a celebration of the incredible women leaders in our community. We look forward to seeing you there!

Lilly is a true Hoosier at heart. Growing up in Evansville, Indiana, she joined her local swim team at age 7. After working her way up the ladder, she found inspiration and confidence that led to a commitment to swim at Indiana University.

A stellar freshman year quickly turned into Lilly qualifying for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. She went on to win 2 gold medals in a thrilling battle of “good vs. evil.”

Lilly’s career has seen many successes, including three more Olympic medals, numerous world records, and 17 world titles. Her true passion lies in helping local organizations and inspiring young athletes through public speaking and clinics. In her free time, she loves to travel and spend time with her pets.

Information about nominations and sponsorships will be distributed early in 2025. For up-to-date information regarding the Rotary Club of Dubois County and the 2025 ATHENA Banquet, follow the Rotary Club of Dubois County on Facebook or visit www.duboiscountyrotary.com.

The mission of Rotary International is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through its fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. The Rotary Club of Dubois County is an active social and service club comprised of dynamic and diverse professionals who make a lasting difference in our community and around the world.