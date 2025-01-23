A local non-profit, Hope for Warrick County, is seeking the public’s help to put together a “Walk for Lives” Event on Saturday, September 20, 2025. Hope for Warrick County is a not-for-profit organization, founded in April 2023 by Jean Carter, that is the voice for the innocent victims who have been silenced by a Substance Use Disorder. They offer recovery info, awareness, nonjudgmental love, and education to those who suffer or who have lost a loved one to substance abuse.

Hope for Warrick County needs volunteers to help put together and organize this “Walk for Lives” Event. The ideal person would be very detail-oriented and able to multi-task.

They are hoping to have more than 100 walkers in attendance for this event followed by their annual fundraising event. For more information you can visit the Hope for Warrick County Facebook page or you can call 812-541-9700.