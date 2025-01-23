Pictured left right

Councilman Cary D. Albright, Marshall, Matthew Copeland, and Marvin Bailey

The Town of Shoals has bolstered its public safety efforts with the addition of a police cruiser to its fleet, marking a significant step forward for local law enforcement.

Thanks to Bailey Brothers on 2nd Street in Shoals, Town Marshal Matthew Copeland now has access to a reliable Ford Taurus Police Interceptor. This high-performance vehicle, powered by a durable 3.7L Duratec V6 engine, is specially designed for the demands of law enforcement.

The Police Interceptor package includes numerous specialized features, such as heavy-duty steel wheels, enhanced brakes, a rugged suspension system, and an advanced cooling system with transmission and oil coolers. Its all-wheel-drive capability ensures safe navigation through hazardous weather, from icy roads to heavy rain, enabling Marshal Copeland to maintain public safety in any condition.

The Shoals Town Council emphasized the vehicle’s long-term benefits, citing its proven reliability, low maintenance needs, and fuel efficiency as cost-saving advantages for the community. Its robust design and versatility further make it a practical and effective investment in the town’s law enforcement capabilities.

For more information on this new police cruiser, you can visit the Town of Shoals Facebook page.