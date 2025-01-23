The Dubois County Leadership Academy’s (DCLA) Dove House Team from the 2023 session recently completed their capstone project, presenting a $2,980 check to The Dove House in Jasper. The presentation took place on January 21, 2025, with Megan Durlauf, Director of Operations at The Dove House, accepting the donation.

Initially, the team aimed to develop a gathering space with a small playground for families visiting The Dove House. However, unforeseen contracting issues with a donor required a shift in focus. Following discussions with Durlauf, the team redirected their efforts toward addressing a more pressing need—reliable transportation for The Dove House staff.

The Dove House currently relies on a vehicle borrowed from its Indianapolis location, which lacks heating and air conditioning and is no longer dependable. Under Durlauf’s guidance, the organization is collaborating with local partners to raise funds for a new vehicle. The DCLA Dove House Team’s donation provides a significant boost to these efforts.

The Dove House expressed gratitude for the contribution, emphasizing its importance in supporting their mission to serve families in need.