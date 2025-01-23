Dennis T. Herrell, 84, of Rockport, Indiana passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.

Dennis was born in Hatfield, Indiana on July 25, 1940, to the late Clay and June (Williams) Herrell.

He had attended Hatfield Methodist Church and Bethany Baptist Church.

Dennis began working in his Uncle Louie Herrell’s restaurant at age 14 and was never without a job until May 2024, when the company he was working for went out of business. He had worked as a machinist, a job he loved, for 62 years, retiring from Alcoa and later from Commonwealth Aluminum. He worked at several small shops including Lively’s, Wilhites, King Custom Machine, and Sceptre Mechanical. He was also a representative for the Indiana Masonic Home Foundation, drove a van for the Spencer County Council on Aging, and worked with his dad drilling for oil. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1960-1966, on active duty and reserves. Dennis was a member of Eureka Masonic Lodge #397, where he had recently been installed as Master for the 4th time. He loved taking part in Masonic activities all over the state. In 2005-2006, he served as Grand Master of the Indiana Grand Lodge F. & A.M. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite, Valley of Evansville, where he received the 33rd degree in 1986. He was also a member of Eastern Star Garnett Chapter 146, York Rite Bodies No-Ruz Grotto, and Hadi Shrine Temple, where he had served on the Hospital Staff and was a member of the Spencer County Shrine Club.

In addition to his parents, Dennis is preceded in death by his sons, Donald K. Herrell and Brian Scot Herrell; and his brother, William C. Herrell.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sharon Herrell; his grandchildren, Brandon Parks, Janaye Floyd (Harold), Mason Herrell (Marissa), Jasmine Valentine, Jaeden Valentine, Joshua Valentine, Jocelyn Valentine, and Jacey Valentine; his great-grandchildren, Kaydence, Aiden, Khloe, Hunter, Zoey, Oakley, Caizer, Kynzie, Hazeleigh, Kash, and Baby Herrell on the way; his sisters, Anna Joyce Meece and Bettye Weatherholt.

Services are at 2 P.M., Monday, January 27, 2025, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana, beginning with Scottish Rite, Hadi Shrine, and Masonic Services, followed by a funeral service with Pastor Cleon Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery in Hatfield, Indiana.

Visitation is 10 A.M. until 2 P.M. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hadi Shrine Hospital Staff, PO Box 1, Evansville IN 47708.