The Tell City Police Department reported that in 2024, their dispatchers completed 29,572 Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) entries, contributing to the seamless coordination of county-wide public safety services.

Some other statistics for TCPD in 2024 include:

11,144 Calls for Service

316 Traffic Collisions

3,687 Business Checks

2,523 Traffic Stops

349 Traffic Citations

1,906 Traffic Warnings

2,456 Training Hours Completed

2,064 Service Hours Volunteered

TCPD acknowledges the tireless efforts of its team members who are on the front lines every day and extends its deepest gratitude for their unwavering commitment and service.