The Indiana Department of Labor has granted a three-year extension of the Star Certification of Jasper Engines & Transmissions’ Jasper, Indiana, remanufacturing facility in Indiana’s Voluntary Protection Program (VPP). The Wernsing Road remanufacturing facility began its VPP journey in 2008, achieving Star Safety Certification in April 2012.

Created by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in 1982, VPP recognizes and promotes state safety and health management programs. All companies, regardless of size or business, can participate in VPP, where management and employees work together to create and maintain a healthy working environment.

JASPER’s three Indiana remanufacturing facilities are part of a group of 93 Indiana companies that have achieved VPP Certification. JASPER’s Crawford County remanufacturing facility in Leavenworth, Indiana, achieved VPP Star Safety Certification in August 2013. JASPER’s Drivetrain Remanufacturing facility, known as Power Drive, became VPP Star Certified in January 2018.