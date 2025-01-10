Austin D Schepers, age 33 of Huntingburg, IN, passed away on January 4, 2025.

He was born in Jasper, Indiana on July 1, 1991 to Dwayne Schepers and Dawn Zeigler.

Austin had worked for several furniture manufacturers.

Surviving are his parents, Dwayne Schepers, Jasper, and Dawn Turner, French Lick, his stepfather, Douglas Shipman, French Lick, three brothers: Kyle Schepers, Jasper, Tyler Shipman, French Lick, and Bryor Shipman, French Lick, his paternal grandmother, Joyce Herdt, French Lick, and maternal grandmother, Doris Tucker, Huntingburg.

Preceding him in death were grandparents, Fredrick and Janet Schepers, and Edward Zeigler Sr.

Austin lit up the room with his smile. His charm and wit were unmatched. He was loved by all who knew him and loved them back unconditionally. He liked skateboarding, roller skating, bowling, the outdoors and anything that would mean more time spent with family and friends. He loved all animals. Was fiercely loyal and generous to a fault. He will be missed by those who love him until the end of time. He was the best son, brother and uncle that anyone could ever hope to have. We are lucky and grateful to have had the time we did with him. There is an emptiness that can never be overcome now that he’s gone.

Private services will be held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Homes in Jasper, with burial in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.