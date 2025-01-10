The Dubois County Health Department has launched a Sharps Disposal Program to provide a safe and convenient way for residents to dispose of medical sharps. This initiative is offered as a drive-thru service at the department’s location in Jasper.

Residents can participate in two simple steps. First, visit the drive-thru at the Dubois County Health Department, located at 1187 South Saint Charles Street, to pick up an approved sharps container. The drive-thru is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Second, on designated collection dates, residents can return to the drive-thru to drop off their full sharps container and exchange it for a new one. The scheduled collection dates for 2024 are March 6, June 5, September 4, and December 4.

The program ensures safe disposal by accepting only approved sharps containers on these designated dates. For additional information or assistance, residents can visit the department’s website at www.duboiscountyin.org or call 812-481-7050.

This initiative highlights the county’s commitment to public health and safety by promoting responsible disposal of medical waste.