Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) has announced the acquisition of Montgomery Medical Associates, located at 542 North 3rd Street, effective Saturday, March 1st, 2025. The clinic, which offers primary care and laboratory services, will be renamed Daviess Community Hospital Montgomery Medical Clinic.

Dr. Holsopple completed his medical degree at the Indiana University School of Medicine and a family practice residency in Terre Haute, Ind. He moved to Montgomery in 2004 and has dedicated his career to caring for patients of all ages, with a focus on the active management of chronic conditions in a rural setting.

In addition to Dr. Holsopple, Lori Daniel, FNP-C, and the dedicated staff of Montgomery Medical Associates will also join the DCH team. Lori completed her academic courses at Purdue University in 2019 and brings extensive emergency medicine experience to her practice, holding certifications in SANE-A and SANE-P.

For additional information about the Daviess Community Hospital Montgomery Medical Clinic, contact DCH Marketing Manager, Dalus Rich, at (812) 254-2760, extension 1104.