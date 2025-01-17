Kimball International has announced new enhancements to their WaveWorks and Perks portfolios and the introduction of the new Fringe 2.0 and Connolly 2.0 series.

For 25 years, WaveWorks has been a foundation for creating inspiring spaces where connections happen, offering the flexibility to outfit an entire organization through its broad portfolio of desks, storage, wall panels, planters, and tables. With these new enhancements, the portfolio now includes wall panels and shelves to increase storage and functionality, smaller storage options and new configurations to accommodate small footprints, trestle legs to add an aesthetic appeal, and additional height adjustment options. Two styles of planters have also been added to the catalog.



The Fringe lounge collection has been a staple in their portfolio for over 10 years and continues to support a

broad range of environments to address specific needs for humanized spaces within the workplace, education, and health environments. Fringe 2.0 is a new series that complements Fringe but includes additional features focused on meeting the demanding needs of high-use spaces. Fringe 2.0 includes new club chairs, guest seating, and one-seat lounge options that provide single-seat solutions for collaborative spaces or private offices. These feature thin arm and back styles which provide a light scale profile and a slender silhouette. New two-seat, three-seat, and curved units have also been developed, and all are available in multiple back heights with clean-out as standard.



Connolly 2.0 offers ideal lounge solution for spaces focused on user comfort, cleanability, facility maintenance,

and aesthetics, that allows flow from the lobby or welcoming areas to patient, administrative, and learning spaces. Designed with a higher sit and an optional oversized arm cap with a finger pull overhang, Connolly 2.0 makes it easier for guests to sit in and exit the chair. Additional elements focused on high-use include a push-through clean out channel for detailed sanitation and a metal wall saver leg option to eliminate wall marring.



Perks is a collection of work tools, monitor arms, lighting fixtures, and power and data units that help clear

clutter, organize information, and tame technology. With a new mobile cart, undersurface shelving, and cup

holder, Perks allows users to maximize their workspace.