The Jasper Chamber is offering a free in-person session to explain the Indiana Technical Assistance Program (INTAP) at the Jasper Chamber back room on Thursday, January 30th from 9:30 to 10:30 AM.

This session offers a unique chance to learn about this funding opportunity for Indiana businesses. It will be coordinated by Indiana Small Business Development Center staffer Heath Murray, who will explain the program and the process to apply.

There is no charge to attend, but RSVP is required. To RSVP, contact the chamber by email at chamber@jasperin.org or by phone at 812-482-6866.

The Indiana Technical Assistance Program is an annual program that provides up to $15,000 to small businesses for qualifying projects that require services from professional or technical vendors. An applicant must be a for-profit company with a physical presence in Indiana and cannot have previously received 2 INTAP awards.

50% matching funds are “strongly encouraged”, but not required. The proposed project must use an Indiana-based vendor. The project should also demonstrate that it will have a positive impact on the small business, such as increased production and sales, a new product, entering a new market, or the creation of new jobs.

INTAP does NOT cover the purchase of an asset, or the general maintenance and upkeep of a business (renovation, construction, rent, electrician services etc.).

Other examples, FAQs, and a practice application can be found at: isbdc.org/programs/intap.

The application submission deadline for INTAP is February 21st, 2025, at 4:59 PM.