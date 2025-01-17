The Shoals Public Library is set to begin an exciting chapter in its history with the expansion and renovation of its historic Carnegie Library. Thanks to a grant modification and overwhelming financial support from the community, friends, and neighbors, the project is officially ready to launch.

The library has partnered with Taber Owens Construction Group to bring this project to life, marking a significant milestone in preserving and enhancing this beloved institution.

To celebrate the occasion, the library invites the public to a Groundbreaking Ceremony on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. EST. The event will take place on the east side of the library, located at 404 High Street in Shoals, Indiana.

This expansion project represents not just a structural enhancement but a renewed commitment to serving the Shoals community. All are welcome to join this celebratory event and witness the start of an exciting transformation for the Shoals Public Library.