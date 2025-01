In this episode, Ty Hunter sits down with Mike Steffe, Executive Director of the Tri-County YMCA, to discuss the success of 2024, the various projects that are currently in the works or have been completed, various upcoming classes and registration details, and what you need to know to start focusing on your health in the New Year.

Visit their website for more information: https://tricountyymca.org/

https://youtu.be/iZM9H3WVq2k