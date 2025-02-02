The 2025 Ferdinand Heimatfest, set to take place June 20th and 21st at the Ferdinand Community Center, is now accepting applications for Food Booths and Events.

All food booths and events must be run by Dubois County Non-for-Profits. All groups will need to submit a list of the food they intend on serving, or the event they intend to host. No duplication will be permitted. All groups, menus, and events are subject to approval by the Heimatfest Committee.

Registration forms can be found by visiting ferdinandheimatfest.com under the Vendors tab or contacting Neil Weyer at 812-661-2711 or nweyer1490@gmail.com. Registrations must be submitted by Wednesday, March 5th.