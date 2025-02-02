Janet Schnell, a licensed clinical social worker and master trainer for Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR), will be conducting a training session at the Jasper Public Library on March 4th, 2025, from 6 to 7:30 PM EST.

The QPR Institute’s mission is to save lives and reduce suicidal behaviors by providing innovative, practical, and proven suicide prevention training. The program aims to help community members understand and combat stigma, recognize warning signs of distress, provide hope, and take action to save lives.

After completing the training, participants will receive community resources and a small booklet about the program.

Registration is required and can be made by calling the Jasper Public Library at 812-482-2272.