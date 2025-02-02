Werner A. Bender Jr., age 82, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:20 a.m. on February 1, 2025, at his daughter’s home in Columbus, Indiana.

Werner was born in Siberia, Indiana, on October 10, 1942, to Werner and Elenore (Denu) Bender Sr. He married Rosa Lee “Rosie” Bender on June 19, 1966, in St. Meinrad Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on May 21, 2024.

He served in the Indiana Army National Guard.

He was a 1960 graduate of Bristow High School. He received his Master’s Degree and taught at Precious Blood Elementary School and Vincennes University.

Werner traveled the world for Kimball International in a global procurement position.

He ran chains for Jasper Football. He was an umpire for Jasper Little League and a Boy Scout Leader.

He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church and Jasper Knights of Columbus.

Werner enjoyed playing cards, especially Euchre and Sheepshead. He loved deer hunting, working outside, golfing, playing putt-putt, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by two daughters: Jill Beck, Columbus; Heidi (Christian) Harper, Oakland City; two sons: Jeffrey Bender, Tell City; Todd (Lindsay) Bender, Hillsboro, OH; four grandchildren: Emma Beck, Ashlyn (Porter) Richards, Dylan Bender, and Tyler Bender, one sister, Anna Lee Voges, and two brothers: John (Phyllis) and David (Brenda) Bender.

Besides his wife, he is preceded in death by three sisters: Alvina, Irene, and Elenore, and seven brothers: Urban, Edward, Louis, Al, Larry, Joe, and Richard Bender.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Werner A. Bender Jr. will be held at 10:00 a.m. (EST) 11:00 a.m. (CST) on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at St. Meinrad Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. (EST); 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. (CST) at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heart-to-Heart Hospice.

