The 2025 Va Bene High School Short Film Challenge is now accepting applications. This short film challenge will have high school students create an original short film to be judged by industry professionals.

On February 24th all participants will receive an email with a set of challenge rules. The event organizers would like to note that while there are rules, they want to see applicants’ creativity as filmmakers. Films are required to be sent in by 11:59 PM on March 10th.

Once judging has taken place, a selection of the entered films will be screened this spring at the Astra Theater in Jasper.

Applications to take part in the challenge are due by February 17th. For more information on the Va Bene Film Challenge or to apply, visit vabenepictures.com/challenge.