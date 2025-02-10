Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is excited to announce that the next recipient of the DAISY Award is Silence Tia Keller, FNP-C! Keller is a family nurse practitioner at Memorial Health Bristow. She is described as a healthcare provider who truly listens and cares, and her and the staff at Memorial Health Bristow “set the bar on how to care for patients even beyond ‘clinical’ care”. Memorial Hospital is blessed to have Keller as part of our team. For more information on how you can nominate a nurse, visit www.mhhcc.org or contact Brooke Ingram in Human Resources at 812-996-6267.

The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by nurses every day. Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is proud to be a DAISY Award Partner, recognizing one of our nurses with this special honor each quarter. To find out more about the DAISY Foundation, please go to www.DAISYfoundation.org.