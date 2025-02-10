Stephen “Fricky” Craig Frick, age 72, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 6:55 a.m., on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born May 3, 1952, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Wallace and Clara Mae (Kluesner) Frick. He was a veteran of the United States Navy having served from 1970-74. Steve worked for Jasper Engines and Transmissions as an OTR truck driver with a one million miles, accident-free driving record. He was a life member of V.F.W. Post #2366, Holland American Legion and Fraternal Order of Eagles. He loved going out to eat, driving his Miata, and spending time with his dogs, Jake and Bud.

Steve is survived by three daughters, Joni (Todd) Fischer of Dale, Heather Deffendoll of Jasper and Rachel (Johnny) Culbertson of Loogootee; his companion, Colette Wampler of Huntingburg; ten siblings, Wally (Elizabeth) Frick of California, Harvey (Dorita) Frick of Holland, Linda Gentry of Ireland, David (Sandy) Frick, Daniel Frick, Ray (Deb) Frick, Roy (Gina) Frick and Laura Frick all of Huntingburg, LaDonna (Ron) Tobin and Jay (Delisa) Frick both of St. Henry; ten grandchildren, Taylor, Morgan, Jadon, Cadon, Ethan, Courtney, Levi, Elliot, Emma and Ady; and two great-grandchildren, Meiah and Avery.

Memorial services for Stephen Frick will be held at 3:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with military funeral honors to follow.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., on Saturday, the day of the service. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com