On Friday evening, February 7th, Trooper Leah Schnell was working the French Lick area when Orange County Dispatch advised of a possible intoxicated driver on State Road 145. The caller said a white GMC SUV was driving across the center line and into the path of other vehicles. Trooper Schnell located the vehicle and followed it to McDonalds in West Baden. Trooper Schnell and West Baden Police approached the vehicle and spoke to the driver, Dawn Turner. While speaking to Turner, officers observed that Turner had also crashed into a pole. Turner showed visible signs of impairment. Turner was transported to IU Health Hospital in Paoli for a chemical test and medical clearance. Turner was arrested and transported to the County jail where she is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

• Dawn M. Turner, 55, French Lick, IN.

OVWI (Prior) – Level 6 Felony

Arresting Officer – Trooper Leah Schnell

Assisting Agency – West Baden Police

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law