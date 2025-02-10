Early Monday morning, February 10th, Trooper Teresa Vaal and Trooper Levi Hupp were working on State Road 64 in the Huntingburg area when they observed a pickup truck pull out in front of them. While following the truck, they observed the vehicle driving left of center multiple times. Trooper Vaal and Trooper Hupp stopped the vehicle as it pulled into a gas station. Trooper Hupp made contact with the driver, Wilfredo Serrano. Serrano showed visible signs of impairment. Serrano was transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital for a chemical test. Serrano was arrested and transported to the Dubois County jail where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

• Wilfredo Serrano, 39, Jasper, IN.

Possession of a Legend Drug – Level 6 Felony

OVWI – Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officers – Trooper Teresa Vaal & Trooper Levi Hupp

Assisting Officer – Trooper Nathaniel Kern

Assisting Agency – Dubois County Sheriff’s Office

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law