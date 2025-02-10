Inza Mae Dedrick, of Jasper, formerly of Velpen, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.

She was born on June 21, 1940 in Stendal to Erich and Ola A. (Henke) Meyer. She was a graduate of Stendal High School. On February 21, 1959 she married Eldon Dedrick in the parsonage of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Stendal. Inza, known as “Nick”, was a lifelong member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, a homemaker and babysitter. In her pastime, she enjoyed cooking, quilting and jigsaw puzzles and was happiest when she was with her family. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eldon; a sister and brother-in-law, Eunice and Reuben Butke; a brother and sister-in-law, Erich “Bud” and Linda Meyer, Jr.; a brother-in-law, Rod Katter; and a son-in-law, Tony Blessinger.

Inza is survived by her daughters, Robin (Gary) Traylor of Velpen, Jennifer Blessinger of Jasper; a sister, Hazel Katter of Martinsville; a sister-in-law, Sherry Meyer of Stendal; four grandchildren, Gretchen (John) Ferringer, Abby (Jason) Vaught, Gwen (Danny) Case, Gillian Blessinger; and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation and funeral services for Inza Mae “Nick” Dedrick will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2025

at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Stendal with the visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Stendal. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Pastor John Beasley will officiate the service.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com.