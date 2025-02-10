As Valentine’s Day weekend approaches, the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) is reminding people to celebrate responsibly. While Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest times of the year for dining out, this romantic night can turn into a tragedy if someone gets behind the wheel after drinking.

Even a small amount of alcohol can affect driving ability. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that in 2022, alcohol-related crashes where a driver had a blood alcohol concentration of .01 to .07 resulted in 2,337 deaths across the nation.

To help with people’s plans, Sober Ride Indiana is offering $10 off Uber and Lyft rides from February 14th through 16th. Up to 1,000 vouchers are available each day between 5 PM and 3 AM the following day. To be eligible for use, rides must originate in, or have a final destination of, Indianapolis or Fort Wayne.

To redeem a ride credit through the program, visit SoberRideIndiana.com, then, click on “Redeem Ride Credits” and follow the instructions for the ridesharing service being used.

Sober Ride notes that tips are not included in the discount, and users are responsible for any charges exceeding $10, as well as that possession of a code does not guarantee the availability of the credit.